In June the Biden administration scrapped a federal agency tasked with assisting Americans abroad during emergencies. Just two short months later, about 15,000 Americans find themselves stranded in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of the country. The Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR) was created by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ended on June 11 by the Biden administration.

At a time when we can use all hands on deck to protect American lives overseas, specifically in Afghanistan right now, the timing of this decision seems tone-deaf at best, and points to the very bad decision-making skills of Biden’s State Department. Perhaps the decision is another example of Biden’s obsession with discontinuing any policy associated with the Trump administration to prove he is the anti-Trump. The Biden border crisis is a result of discontinuing successful actions taken to secure the southern border. Is this just one more example of the Biden administration’s cluelessness of reality in the world in general?

The Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau, or CCR, was created during the Trump presidency by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in October 2020. It was meant to provide ‘aviation, logistics, and medical support capabilities for the Department’s operational bureaus, thereby enhancing the secretary’s ability to protect American citizens overseas in connection with overseas evacuations in the aftermath of a natural or man-made disaster,’ according to Fox 11 News. The memo in question was signed by Deputy Secretary of State Brian McKeon, and approved the ‘discontinuation of the establishment, and termination of, the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR).’

The world is stunned by Biden’s apparent lack of contingency planning and ability to get Americans and their Afghan helpers out of Kabul. Biden’s utter lack of concern for those caught up in the mayhem is inexcusable, and it is shocking for world leaders. The efforts in Afghanistan are a part of a NATO mission, after all, and Biden has chosen to go it alone in extracting the United States. He didn’t even bother to pick up a phone and call other NATO allies until a spokesperson admitted as much. Whatever happened to a coalition of the willing? After the quick and very negative response from Americans on social media, Biden hastily made a call to Prime Minister Boris Johnson so he can point to one world leader that he has spoken with now.

This morning during an interview on Fox and Friends, Newt Gingrich said, “I expected Biden to range between senility and arrogance in the way he operates.”

Biden claims that there was a plan for every contingency during the troop withdrawal, yet the pictures coming out of reports on the ground point to a different conclusion. While this type of military withdrawal can lead to chaos, that chaos could have been managed – that is why we have a Department of Defense and a Secretary of State. They are supposed to look at all possibilities and plan accordingly. The reports that Biden ignored the best advice of the military leaders and intelligence who report to him is astounding. Biden has no military background or experience from which to draw. For him to now say the withdrawal was always going to be chaotic is just heartless. Where’s all that empathy now, Joe?

A state department official claims the CCR wasn’t created by the Trump administration and was not discontinued by the Biden administration. That’s odd because it was listed as a functioning bureau in January according to the Foreign Affairs Manual. ‘Every requirement the department delivered on last year, and since the proposed establishment of the bureau, can be delivered today in the same manner.’ Hmm.

Biden won’t take questions from the White House press corps but he sat down for an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos for a gentle bit of questioning. When asked about the rapid collapse of Kabul and the quick takeover of the country accomplished by the Taliban, Biden brushed off the chaos as old news – “That was four or five days ago.” Stunning. It was less than two days from when he was speaking to his pal George and the indifference to the Americans and Afghans caught up in the chaos was brutal.

It turns out that Biden has a history of indifference to those left behind in international conflicts. Jim Geraghty at National Review brought our attention to an exchange Biden had in 2010 with his good friend Richard Holbrooke that is told in a book written by Holbrooke’s biographer. Biden said he wasn’t willing to send his son (Beau) into an unwinnable war for the rights of women. Holbrooke argued that the U.S. owed Afghans aid and assistance, especially women, and that infuriated Biden.

“I am not sending my boy back there to risk his life on behalf of women’s rights!” the vice president shouted at him. “It just won’t work, that’s not what they’re there for.”

Hey, wasn’t Joe Biden supposed to have empathy and support for women? Meh. Not if it affects his son, apparently. Morality isn’t really his thing. Take a look at this quote from the days of Vietnam.

“I’m getting sick an tired of hearing about morality, our moral obligation…the U.S. has no obligation to evacuate 1—or 100,001—South Vietnamese.” —Sen. Joe Biden, 1975 https://t.co/9G0bmkdTjJ — Avik Roy (@Avik) August 18, 2021

Biden never served in the military. He received five deferments to avoid service.

Let’s see that full interview with Biden on ABC, the unedited version. Joe Biden is touted as Mr. Empathy. America’s back, baby. Not only does Joe Biden have a very long history of making bad votes on foreign policy but his whole kindly grandfather schtick is being blown apart now, too. This Afghanistan decision looks to be to avenge his son’s military service in the region.

Beau Biden suffered a mild stroke in April of 2010. It is quite likely that at the time of the conversation with Holbrooke, the vice president was deeply worried about his son’s health. In 2013, the younger Biden had a “small lesion” removed from his brain, and was diagnosed with brain cancer. In 2015, Beau Biden passed away from that cancer. In 2018, Joe Biden said that he thinks toxins found in smoke from burning waste at U.S. military installations in Iraq and at other facilities abroad could “play a significant role” in causing veterans’ cancer. Task and Purpose reported, “in a 2019 speech to the Service Employees International Union, Biden said because of Beau’s ‘exposure to burn pits, in my view, I can’t prove it yet, he came back with stage four glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die.’”

Afghans were promised visas to move to the US in return for helping American forces during the war, mainly as translators. That promise has to be kept. Our reputation among other allies depends on at least doing that after such a disaster of a withdrawal of our troops and other Americans in the country. The Taliban will hunt them down and kill them and their families. What foreigners will ever help American troops again? The Bagram airbase should not have been closed before Americans and Afghan helpers were evacuated. That should have begun weeks ago. Heads must roll. Also, depending on how this all plays out in the next weeks, let’s talk about the impeachment of a vastly incompetent Commander-in-Chief. Democrats started that conversation during the Bush administration and it’s time for Republicans to act now. The fallout from Biden’s incompetence will be with us for decades.

