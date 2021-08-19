https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/biden-effect-taliban-terrorists-control-territory-afghanistan-today-9-11/

The 7th-century barbarians known as the Taliban control most of Afghanistan today.



Via Fauzan Akbar

FOX Business Network aired this map today.



It is clear the Taliban controls Afghanistan today after the Islamists took control of Kabul over the weekend.

There is no government left in Afghanistan at this point and tens of thousands of Americans are trapped inside the country.

When you look back at 2001, twenty years ago, the Taliban held less territory in Afghanistan than they do today in 2021.

The Taliban at that time did not control the northwest region where the Northern Alliance was in control.

