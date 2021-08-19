https://thelibertyloft.com/opinion-biden-is-making-a-habit-of-deserting-americans-abroad/

Charlotte, NC — We continue to see President Joe Biden’s disaster play out nearly every day. You know that it is bad when even the mainstream media stops making excuses for a Democrat. But alas, here we are.

President Biden admitted on Wednesday that over 15,000 Americans are still in Afghanistan looking to leave. Among them, defense contractors, missionaries, and more who were deserted by their President. He abandoned them behind enemy lines and evacuated the military who could have helped provide protection until their evacuation was complete.

Even the hasty evacuations were poorly executed. We will all remember the helicopters on the roof of the embassy and the passengers falling from the airplanes clinging wanting freedom. All images of Joe Biden’s failure.

But what is even worse is that Joe Biden and his administration not only left these people behind in Afghanistan, they have absolutely no plan for them. In addition to removing military protection, they also abandoned programs just months before that the Trump administration had put in place to protect Americans in these types of situations abroad.

The Biden administration decided to end the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR). That program was designed to provide “aviation, logistics, and medical support capabilities for the Department’s operational bureaus, thereby enhancing the secretary’s ability to protect American citizens overseas in connection with overseas evacuations in the aftermath of a natural or man-made disaster.”

I bet there are a lot of people in Afghanistan that would appreciate that assistance right now. After all, this is a man-made disaster. One created by no one other than President Joe Biden.

Abandoning Americans is nothing new for Joe Biden. I think back to the Obama administration and how Americans were left deserted without assistance during an uprising in Benghazi. In case you have a memory like that of Sleepy Joe, let me remind you that Biden sat in that room and in on those decisions as well.

Former President Barack Obama shared on multiple occasions that he brought in Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton on key decisions. You cannot forget the famous photo of Biden and Clinton sitting at the table while Obama sat in the corner. Biden has been at the table during these decisions and has been part of everything that has been happening.

But now, he has no one else to blame. Clinton was not involved and he cannot escape through the pouncing of Hillary Clinton. Obama is not involved either. The former President is probably too busy cleaning up after his “non-compliant” maskless birthday bash. No, this falls squarely on the shoulders of Joe Biden.

It seems like he realizes that too. He made the statement on Monday that the buck stops with him. Apparently, protections for Americans traveling abroad also stops with Joe Biden too.

It’s a pattern of repeated behavior that should give pause to anyone who believes that they can trust this President. In just a little over a week, he allowed the complete collapse of Afghanistan while on vacation at Camp David. In fact, the time that it took for the Taliban to march to Kabul and overthrow the government was about the same amount of time that many Americans spend on vacation when traveling abroad.

If I were abroad as a US citizen right now or considering travel, you may want to reconsider. When China decides to flex its muscle on Taiwan and Hong Kong, can you imagine being in those areas and deserted by the one person that should have your safety and concern in mind?

This is not a simple desertion on a desert island where someone may have to live off the land and survive for a few days until rescue. This is a situation where missionaries, who are attempting to spread the gospel, will be tortured by those who believe that Christians are the enemy. Just a couple of years ago, eleven Christians were beheaded in Nigeria by Islamic radicals. The same type of Islamic radicals that just seized power in Afghanistan.

These radicals believe that Americans, Christian or not, are the enemy. If something is not done quickly to evacuate these Americans, their death certificate has been signed by their own President.

But then again, Joe Biden was part of the Benghazi situation. So perhaps that is something that he is comfortable with.

