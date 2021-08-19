http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gMAeklrl7ZM/

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the number of American citizens trapped in Afghanistan remains unknown.

“I don’t know,” Kirby said in response to a reporter who asked how many “American citizens” are stranded in Afghanistan.

The War Room at the Republican National Committee captured the question:

The White House claimed Tuesday the “self-identified” number of Americans in the country is about 11,000.

Media reports Tuesday suggested 10,000 to 40,000 Americans remained in Afghanistan. On Thursday, the Associated Press reported 15,000 were stranded. About 2,900 have been evacuated since Sunday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden celebrated World Humanitarian Day on Thursday. The White House released a statement praising “humanitarian workers and everyone on the ground advocating for and delivering life-saving aid to the most vulnerable every day.”

“The United States stands with our partners around the world to condemn the killing, kidnapping, or any other attack against humanitarian aid workers and we honor the noble service of the many continuing to serve in the face of these threats,” it continued.

Breitbart News reported Wednesday the Taliban fired into a crowd protesting the removal of the Afghan flag. Another report revealed Taliban terrorists are murdering people for having copies of the Bible on their mobile phones.

