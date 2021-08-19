https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-addresses-nation-any-american-who-wants-come-home-we-will-get-you-home?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

During his address, which began roughly 50 minutes behind schedule, the president stood beside vice president Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and told the American people that the Kabul international airport has been secured by U.S. military forces, but the government remains unsure as to the precise number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan.

“We’re going to do everything we can to provide safe evacuation to our Afghan allies,” said the president before clarifying that, “any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”

Taliban quickly and forcefully seized control of the nation as U.S. forces and allied troops withdrew from the country. Only once Kabul had fallen did the president send thousands of U.S. troops back into the country to attempt to quell the situation and get American citizens and Afghan allies out.

“I cannot promise what the final outcome will be, or what it will be, that it will be without risk of loss,” said the president, who also announced a G7 summit that will take place next week to coordinate the handling of the Afghan crisis.

