President Biden will on Friday address the country about his administration’s Afghanistan evacuation efforts, under fire for appearing to have been insufficiently planned and executed.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. ET from the White House, according to Reuters.

The hasty evacuation effort started this past weekend when the Taliban solidified its takeover of Afghanistan by controlling the capital city of Kabul, as U.S. military forces completed their planned withdrawal from the country.

Among the concerns about the air evacuation effort is the State Department’s apparently slow effort to process visas and the administration’s apparent strategy to evacuate Americans and others after the U.S. military departed.

