FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and vaccination program during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
August 20, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will give remarks on Friday at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on the evacuation operation in Afghanistan, the White House said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Tim Ahmann)