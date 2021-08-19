https://www.theepochtimes.com/bidens-epa-to-ban-widely-used-pesticide-over-links-to-negative-health-effects_3955565.html

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will halt the use of a pesticide that many studies have linked to negative health effects.

Chlorpyrifos, a widely used agricultural pesticide, will be banned from use for all food production purposes to protect human health, especially that of children and farmworkers, the EPA announced. The ban will take effect in six months time.

“Today, EPA is taking an overdue step to protect public health,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “Ending the use of chlorpyrifos on food will help to ensure children, farmworkers, and all people are protected from the potentially dangerous consequences of this pesticide.”

“After the delays and denials of the prior administration, EPA will follow the science and put health and safety first,” he added.

The EPA under former President Barack Obama had, in October 2015, moved to ban chlorpyrifos in response to a petition. A federal judge gave the agency until March 2017 to decide whether to finalize the ban.

The EPA under President Donald Trump, who took office in 2017, reversed that decision. Then-EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement at the time, “We need to provide regulatory certainty to the thousands of American farms that rely on chlorpyrifos, while still protecting human health and the environment. By reversing the previous administration’s steps to ban one of the most widely used pesticides in the world, we are returning to using sound science in decision-making—rather than predetermined results.”

While alternatives to chlorpyrifos exist for many crops, in some situations like citrus and grape orchards, farmers will be left with no viable alternative to protect their crops.

Biden’s EPA has said it is “committed to reviewing replacements and alternatives to chlorpyrifos.”

Chlorpyrifos has been used as a pesticide since 1965 on a wide range of produce, including on almonds, citrus, cotton, soybeans, broccoli, and other crops. It is also used in non-agricultural settings such as golf courses.

The chemical compound at certain concentrations has been reported to inhibit an enzyme that regulates nerve signals, and in doing so, has been said could lead to neurological effects, including seizures, paralysis, and brain damage.

According to the National Pesticide Information Center, children who are exposed to chlorpyrifos have been reported to have more developmental delays and disorders, as well as more attention-deficit and hyperactivity disorders.

The latest move by the EPA comes in response to an April order from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals (pdf), which directed the agency to issue a final rule to revoke all maximum allowed residue levels of chlorpyrifos in food.

Domestic use of chlorpyrifos has been banned since 2001.

In 2020, California banned all sales of chlorpyrifos products. Other states, such as Hawaii, New York, Maryland, and Oregon, have also taken moves to ultimately phase out chlorpyrifos.

Mimi Nguyen Ly Reporter Mimi Nguyen Ly is a reporter based in Australia. She covers world news with a focus on U.S. news. Contact her at mimi.nl@epochtimes.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

