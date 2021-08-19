https://www.theblaze.com/news/capitol-hill-evacuated-as-police-investigate-suspicious-vehicle-active-bomb-threat

U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday announced an “active bomb threat” investigation near the Library of Congress, according to the Associated Press, prompting nearby Capitol Hill buildings including the Cannon House Office Building to be evacuated.

What are the details?

Police on Thursday morning announced that officers were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress and urged all people to stay away from the area.

The news agency reported that police said there is a possibility of explosives inside the vehicle.

In a tweet, the U.S. Capitol Police said, “MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW, for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress.”

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the department added. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release.”

What else?

According to WTTG-TV, Capitol Police told the Associated Press that “investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator.”

The officials, according to the station, were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The station reports that the following streets have been closed:

Independence Ave between 3rd St. SW to 2nd St SE

Constitution Ave between 3rd St. NW and 2nd St. NE

East Capitol NE between 1st St NE and 2nd St SE

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.

