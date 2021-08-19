https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2021/08/19/breaking-capitol-police-investigating-an-active-bomb-threat-n1471021

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating what they are calling an “active bomb threat” outside the Library of Congress, which is across the street from the Capitol. The subject of interest is a man parked in a black pickup truck in front of the library. The suspect, who was broadcasting live on Facebook, claims there are four more bombs planted around the Capitol, in addition to the one he’s holding in his lap.

casually seeing witnessing a bomb threat on the way to class nbd love this country #capitol #libraryofcongress pic.twitter.com/inpBJP0cCy — fupa mama (@nirvananoir) August 19, 2021

The suspect appears to be broadcasting live on Facebook and says he’s trying to get Joe Biden on the phone.

The man at the Library of Congress claiming to have a bomb indicated in a FB live vid that he’s angry about recent events in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/KHRuqdZCm6 — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) August 19, 2021

“I’m not pulling the trigger on this car. There’s no way I can blow this up. Only you can by shooting a bullet through the window,” he said. “They’re cutting healthcare. I can’t even get shots for my back anymore.”

He said he has a bomb packed with ammonium nitrate.

“When the bullet hits this window, that’s when it goes off and it’s not my fault,” he declared.

“You thought the South wasn’t coming.”

“I’m ready to die for the cause.”

“I want to go home and see my wife. We’re living in a free country, Joe. The choice is yours.”

“I’m a patriot. I’ll die for this land.”

“Patriots, it’s time. The revolution is on.”

“They told me how to deactivate it, Joe,” he said, indicating that he was not working alone.

He said he lied to his wife and told her he was going fishing today. The truck appears to be filled with coins, which the suspect keeps pointing out. A pile of dollar bills sits next to the truck. The suspect is holding a canister in his lap that he claims contains enough explosives to blow up four city blocks.

The Capitol Police tweeted that they are responding to a “suspicious vehicle” and advised people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Thirty minutes later, the USCP updated the alert to say that they were dealing with an “active bomb threat investigation.”

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Video shows roads in the vicinity blockaded and armored vehicles descending on the area.

UPDATE – Multiple buildings evacuated near the U.S. Capitol in D.C. amid reports of a bomb in a truck near the Library of Congress.pic.twitter.com/xrPmU6RnZb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 19, 2021

People at the Cannon House Office building were told via text alert to relocate to the Longworth House Office Building. The Supreme Court building has been evacuated, as has the nearby RNC office. Congress is currently in recess. Area residents are also receiving text alerts warning them to avoid the area.

Moments ago, Charlie Patterson, the special agent in charge of the ATF Washington field office, USCP Chief Thomas Manger, and MPD Chief Contee held a terse press conference.

“Around 9:15 this morning, a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress…we responded to a disturbance call,” said Manger. “The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb and what appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand. So we immediately evacuated nearby buildings.”

Manger said that law enforcement officials are in communication with the subject and negotiations are ongoing. Asked by a reporter whether he was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Manger said, “We don’t know what his motives are at this time. We don’t know a whole lot. We do have a possible name and identity of the subject.

