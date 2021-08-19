https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/paula-bolyard/2021/08/19/breaking-capitol-police-investigating-an-active-bomb-threat-n1471021

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating what they are calling an “active bomb threat” outside the Library of Congress, which is across the street from the Capitol. The subject of interest is a man parked in a black pickup truck in front of the library. This is an unconfirmed photo to the suspect.

casually seeing witnessing a bomb threat on the way to class nbd love this country #capitol #libraryofcongress pic.twitter.com/inpBJP0cCy — fupa mama (@nirvananoir) August 19, 2021

The Capitol Police tweeted that they are responding to a “suspicious vehicle” and advised people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Thirty minutes later, the USCP updated the alert to say that they were dealing with an “active bomb threat investigation.”

MEDIA ALERT: This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress. pic.twitter.com/jTNVaBmVwR — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Video shows roads in the vicinity blockaded and armored vehicles descending on the area.

UPDATE – Multiple buildings evacuated near the U.S. Capitol in D.C. amid reports of a bomb in a truck near the Library of Congress.pic.twitter.com/xrPmU6RnZb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 19, 2021

People at the Cannon House Office building were told via text alert to relocate to the Longworth House Office Building. The Supreme Court building has been evacuated, as has the nearby RNC office. Congress is currently in recess. Area residents are also receiving text alerts warning them to avoid the area.

Moments ago, Charlie Patterson, the special agent in charge of the ATF Washington field office, USCP Chief Thomas Manger, and MPD Chief Contee held a terse press conference.

“Around 9:15 this morning, a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress…we responded to a disturbance call,” said Manger. “The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb and what appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand. So we immediately evacuated nearby buildings.”

Manger said that law enforcement officials are in communication with the subject and negotiations are ongoing. Asked by a reporter whether he was a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Manger said, “We don’t know what his motives are at this time. We don’t know a whole lot. We do have a possible name and identity of the subject.

