https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-maricopa-county-responds-attorney-generals-office-request-no-action-taken/

For the reasons outlined above, the Senate’s authority to enforce the Subpoena expired on June 30, 2021, there has been no resolution holding MCBOS in contempt, and therefore, no violation of “state law or the Constitution of Arizona.” We respectfully ask that your Office “take no further action” regarding the Request. A.R.S. § 41-194.01(B)(3). If you wish to discuss this matter further, please do not hesitate to give me a call. There should be a mechanism to resolve this issue without expensive litigation and the use of court resources.

What is the alternative mechanism that the Supervisors’ attorneys propose? What are they prepared to pay to avoid expensive litigation?

The County continues to spout off, making bogus claims that sensitive data is at risk if they provide router access, or that the auditors already have everything that they need.

If the auditors had everything they needed, the audit would be completed by now.

Sensitive data wouldn’t be at risk if the election equipment was completely separated from the Maricopa County network as they claim.

CLAIM: Maricopa County’s Tabulation System is connected to the internet. FACTS: Maricopa County uses an air gapped system, meaning its tabulation equipment is never connected to the internet and is completely separated from the Maricopa County Network. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) July 16, 2021

Their new excuse is that Sine Die, adjournment of the legislature terminates the Senate’s authority to enforce the subpoenas.

Arizona Legislators already knew this, and this is why the Attorney General needs to enforce these legal subpoenas.

The Arizona audit preliminary report will be delivered to the Arizona Senate on Friday.

The coming results will give the Senate and the Attorney General more ammunition against the County.

The people of Arizona, Mark Brnovivch’s constituents respectfully ask that he identify and punish this violation of the law.

Tell Brnovich what you want. Contact him NOW.

(602) 542-5025

Attorney General Brnovich needs to do the right thing now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

