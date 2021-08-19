https://www.theblaze.com/news/british-mp-rips-biden-remarks-on-afghan-troops

President Joe Biden dug his Afghanistan hole deeper this week with a speech attempting to justify his administration’s botched efforts to extricate American forces, resources, and allies that left the Afghani people being terrorized by a resurgent Taliban — all while questioning the courage of the nation’s troops and people.

During his speech Monday, Biden slammed Afghans for not fighting hard enough for their country.

“We gave them every chance to determine their own future,” the president said. “[What] we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future,” adding that the Afghan military “collapsed, sometimes even without trying to fight.”

“How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not?” Biden asked.

The president’s attack on the people of Afghanistan was not well received by his critics — in America and abroad.

One British member of Parliament stood on the floor of the House of Commons on Wednesday to blast Biden’s “shameful” remarks and to remind his fellow lawmakers of the courage of the Afghan troops.

What did he say?

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, a British military veteran who was stationed in Helmand and served alongside U.S. and Afghan troops, took issue with Biden’s lie that Afghans were unwilling to fight for themselves.

Tugendhat shared the emotions he and many fellow international veterans, volunteers, and journalists have been experiencing since Biden’s Afghanistan disaster began to unfold.

“Like many veterans, this last week has been one that has seen me struggle through anger and grief and rage — the feeling of abandonment of not just a country but the sacrifice that my friends made,” he began, adding, “I’ve watched good men go into the earth, taking with them a part of me and part of all of us.”

“This week has torn open some of those wounds, left them raw, left us all hurting,” he continued. “And I know it’s not just soldiers. I know aid workers and diplomats who feel the same. I know journalists who’ve been the witnesses to our country and its heroic effort to save people from the most horrific fate.”

The MP later noted that the Afghanistan mission was “a NATO mission” that is a reminder that Western nations are linked to the south Asian nation — and that European nations and the U.S. are also linked.

Which, he told the chamber, made the criticisms he was about to air so difficult.

Tugendhat, who expressed his admiration for the U.S. military, noting that he had received an award with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne, said, “To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with — to claim that they ran — is shameful.”

“Those who have never fought for the colors they fly should be careful about criticizing those who have,” he added.

Which received a supportive “hear, hear” from his fellow MPs.

Tugendhat went on to say that the U.K. could now set out a new vision, one that does not leave allies in the lurch and does not have to include the U.S. or President Biden.

“We can set out a vision, clearly articulated, for reinvigorating our European NATO partners to make sure that we are not on a single ally, on the decision of a single leader,” he said, “but that we can work together with Japan and Australia, with France and Germany, with partners large and small and make sure we hold the line together.”

Lamenting the scene the world is seeing in Afghanistan today and remembering the experiences he saw in combat, Tugendhat did not see much hope in the situation as it currently sits.

“This doesn’t need to be defeat, but at the moment, it damn well feels like it,” he concluded.

