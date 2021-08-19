https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/19/california-parents-dress-down-local-school-board-in-viral-videos-worthy-of-their-own-war-music-1121431/

The San Diego County, Calif., Board of Supervisors got on earful about COVID-related vaccine and mask mandates during an intense public meeting on Tuesday that lasted nearly five hours.

More than 100 local residents expressed themselves subject to an apparent two-minute time limit. And they made the most of their opportunity in front of the microphone.

Many in the room spoke forcefully against government health orders that they feel infringe on personal freedom through coercion, including two citizens in particular who attracted a lot of attention on social media.

As has been noted by many pundits and concerned citizens, the traditional my body, my choice philosophy has been practically abandoned in the coronavirus pandemic scenario.

“America is not a hospital; California is not a hospital,” one of the speakers — wearing a T-shirt that read if you’re not angry, you’re not paying attention — forcefully declared as she also provided the lawmakers with an apparently needed civics lesson. “San Diego — it’s not a hospital.

“This is a constitutional republic that guarantees protection of individual freedom, and liberty, and due process,” she continued.

“This applies to our individual pursuits of medical interventions and health practices. San Diego is not a hospital ward that we collectively have checked into that subjects all patients to equitably prescribed medical care with no due process. Our constitution does not secure for government power to impose forced equity in medical mandates and interventions or the power to punish carte blanche.”

She went on to mention that 96 percent of those who passed away with COVID in San Diego County (about 4,000 out of 3 million-plus residents) had co-morbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease with a median age of 77. “That is a total fatality rate of o.1 percent.”

She added that most seniors in the county have received the COVID jab.

“The consent of the governed is removed; we will not comply,” she declared. The woman then put Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher on notice that “we will constitutionally remove all petty tyrants beginning now.”

A dude wearing dreadlocks who the media has identified as Mike Baker also weighed in with a fiery, hyperbolic rant.

“You are about to open a pit of hell. You do not get a vaccine passport put on us! You know, as the population who’s in control, you know that the people are the politicians what you get power will never relinquish it. Do you think that the four feet of marble that holds you above, high in this chamber, will help you from the fate of humanity which you are unleashing?

“No! It won’t!…have you been a good little Nazi?” he asked rhetorically. “Heil Fauci!…”

Baker then accused the Board of violating the Nuremberg Code. He may be referring to the fact that the Nuremberg war crimes tribunal in 1947 established the principle that medical experiments require voluntary consent.

Some FREEDOM speeches need their own war music.

While there are those on the fringe, the corporate media, Big Tech, and the political establishment tend to frown on any questioning of the science — and relegate persons who have good-faith concerns and/or who seek more information into the anti-vax cohort.

The COVID vaccines are substances without FDA approval as yet and are backed by no long-term safety studies.

In addition to many nonvaccinated individuals, some fully vaccinated persons are also testing positive for the virus in what’s called breakthrough cases as U.S. officials express concern over the Delta variant and recommend a booster shot program.

