Meanwhile, in the Dem-run utopia known as California. . .

From the nonprofit nonpartisan newsroom, CalMatters:

California wells are running dry: “People are still going to lose access to drinking water. And we don’t really have a new plan for addressing that”

And it’s not like the Dem-run legislature didn’t know this was a possibility:

And:

Thousands of wells are expected to go dry in the coming months:

“. . .it’s really terrifying at the same time to think that it’s not just us; it is everybody around us”:

2021 is shaping up to be as bad or worse than the drought in 2016:

And there is no plan:

And let the comparisons to the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal begin. . .

