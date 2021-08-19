https://www.themix.net/2021/08/carrie-underwood-under-fire-for-liking-tweet-opposing-school-mask-mandates/

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is in hot water on Twitter after she liked a tweeted video of Matt Walsh criticizing school mask mandates in Nashville.

Carrie Underwood ‘Likes’ Tweet of Matt Walsh Anti-Mask Speech

The Daily Caller reported that Underwood “liked” a tweet by blogger and podcast host Matt Walsh in which he openly criticized the Metro Nashville Public School district’s school mask mandates during a board meeting.

“Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children,” Walsh tweeted.

In the video, Walsh claimed that COVID-19 poses “almost no threat to our kids at all,” and that making children wear masks can be classified as “child abuse.”

Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021

After the tweet of Matt Walsh’s school board video went viral, a screenshot began to make the rounds showing that Carrie Underwood had “liked” it.

Subscribe and get our daily emails and follow us on social media. By opting in, you agree to receive emails with the latest in Lifestyle + Entertainment from TellMeNow. Your information will not be shared with or sold to 3rd parties.

Twitter Trounces

Tweets quickly began pouring in accusing Underwood of being an “anti-vaxxer” and an “anti-masker.”

carrie underwood being an anti-vaxxer pic.twitter.com/JETOgGmBGX — d (@notkingdeficit) August 17, 2021

The Legendary Dolly Parton helped to fund Moderna’s vaccine. Carrie Underwood liked a tweet by an anti-vaccine MAGA propagandist. Always be a Dolly. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 18, 2021

Matt Walsh Responds To Carrie Underwood Controversy

Walsh himself has responded to the controversy surrounding Underwood in a series of tweets of his own.

“I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets,” Walsh tweeted. “She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself.”

“Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her,” he added, according to Yahoo News. “She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin.”

Walsh went on to make it clear that he thinks that Underwood may buckle to the cancel culture mob.

“How long before Carrie Underwood officially renounces me? I give it 12 hours, tops,” he tweeted. “I could be wrong though. I’m basing this on our general experience with celebrities who face public backlash from the left. In fairness, she could be the outlier. Time will tell.”

Related: Carrie Underwood Debuts New Faith-Based Album ‘My Savior’ Full Of Cherished Hymns

Carrie Underwood Stays Out Of Politics

38-year-0ld Underwood has previously been open about the fact that she tries to stay out of politics, at least in the public eye.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins,” she said back in 2019, according to USA Today. “It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Carrie Underwood is a human being – and a mother – who has every right to have her own opinion about mask mandates and express them on Twitter just like everyone else.

The Christian country singer is married to former NHL Mike Fisher and together they have two sons, Isaiah and Jacob who was born in 2019.

And the most memorable moment of all in 2019…becoming a family of four was the best way to start off the new year as we welcomed our precious Jacob! 💙 #MemorableMoments pic.twitter.com/MOWNWbYQns — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 31, 2019

Related: Carrie Underwood Records Christmas Song With 5-Year-Old Son

It’s unfortunate that we live in a time where she’s in danger of being “cancelled” simply for having and expressing her own viewpoint.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

