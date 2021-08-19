https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-18-china-secret-detention-facility-dubai-imprison-dissidents.html

A Chinese woman claims she was held in a secret Chinese-run detention facility in Dubai. This “black site” is meant to be a place to hold and interrogate dissidents and their loved ones.

The woman in question is Wu Huan, 26. Her testimony is the first to allege that China operates a black site in another country.

Beijing considers her fiance, Wang Jingyu, 19, to be a political dissident. He is wanted for posting messages online questioning how Chinese media covered the Hong Kong protests in 2019 and China’s border clashes with India.

While on the run to avoid being extradited to China, Wu said she was abducted from a hotel in Dubai. From there, she was brought to a villa converted into a jail. She reported there were at least two other inmates in the black site, both of whom were Uyghurs. (Related: China tortures Uyghurs in brutal concentration camps to implement ‘One China’ policy, witnesses testify.)

Black sites like the one in Dubai are very common within China’s borders. They are regularly used against anybody who voices even the mildest form of criticism against the Chinese government.

Wu was abducted, interrogated and threatened with indefinite detention

On May 27, Chinese officials came to Wu’s hotel to interrogate her. After this interrogation, Dubai police came and took her to a police station. She was held here for three days without a phone or any other personal belongings.

On the third day of her detention in the police station, she was visited by Li Xuhang, the consul general of China for Dubai. Li asked her whether she had taken any money from foreign organizations to act against China. Wu denied this allegation.

“I said no, I love China so much,” she said. “My passport is Chinese, I’m a Chinese person. I speak Chinese. I said, how could I do that?”

After Li’s visit, Wu was taken from the police station. Her captors took her to a three-story villa with a series of rooms that had been converted into individual jail cells. She was taken into a windowless room that only had a bed, a chair and a light that was on all day and night.

While she was in this black site, a guard took Wu to a room to question her in Chinese and try to scare her into making a false confession. The guard said she would never be allowed to leave the black site if she did not confess.

The guards at the black site also gave Wu a phone and told her to call Wang and Bob Fu, a pastor and the head of ChinaAid, a Christian non-profit that provides support for dissidents.

Wang confirmed that he received multiple calls asking for his location. She also sent text messages to both Wang and Fu.

Towards the end of her detention at the black site, Wu’s captors asked her to sign documents in Arabic and English testifying that Wang was harassing her.

“I was really scared and was forced to sign the documents,” said Wu. “I didn’t want to sign them.”

Wu was released eight days after she was first brought to the black site. She was taken back to the same hotel she was abducted from and her personal belongings, including her phone, were returned.

Three days after her release from the black site, Wu flew out of Dubai to Ukraine where Wang was hiding at the time.

Chinese police threatened the couple. They said Wang could be extradited from Ukraine. To avoid this outcome, the couple once again fled to the Netherlands, where they are currently seeking asylum.

Wu said she misses her homeland dearly. “I’ve discovered that the people deceiving us are Chinese, that it’s our countrymen hurting our own countrymen,” she said. “That is the situation.”

China, Dubai deny existence of black site despite evidence

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outright denied Wu’s testimony.

“What I can tell you is that the situation the person talked about is not true,” said ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

The Dubai Police Force also denied the existence of the black site. The police force further denied that a Chinese woman was detained by local authorities on behalf of a foreign country. The force claimed Wu exited the country freely three months ago.

“Dubai does not detain any foreign nationals without following internationally accepted procedures and local law enforcement processes, nor does it allow foreign governments to run any detention centers within its borders,” read a statement from the media office of the government of Dubai.

“Dubai also follows all recognized global norms and procedures set by international organizations like Interpol in the detainment, interrogation and transfer of fugitives sought by foreign governments.”

Despite their denials, the evidence points to this Chinese-run black site in Dubai existing. Multiple reporters have either seen or heard corroborating evidence that the black site exists.

