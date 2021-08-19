https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/clarissa-ward-gets-a-taliban-reality-check/

CNN’s Clarissa Ward describes being ambushed by Taliban fighters who were ready to “pistol whip” her producer: “I’ve covered all sorts of crazy situations; this was mayhem, this was nuts.” pic.twitter.com/anZwpsRUik — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 18, 2021

Yesterday, she seemed taken with the Jihadis. Today, not so much.

Yesterday’s Scene

‘They’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre. The Taliban told me to stand to the side because I am a woman.’