https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/clarissa-ward-gets-a-taliban-reality-check/

Posted by Kane on August 19, 2021 3:13 am

Yesterday, she seemed taken with the Jihadis. Today, not so much.

Yesterday’s Scene

‘They’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre. The Taliban told me to stand to the side because I am a woman.’

