Remember when CNN tracked down the guy who made an animated GIF of Donald Trump wrestling the CNN logo and threatened to dox him? We’d thought KFile had quietly faded away, but it’s back, just in time for the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Radio host Larry Elder is the leading Republican in the race to replace Newsom, and CNN is her just in time to report on Elder’s long history of sexist remarks, having combed back as far as 1996 to find material.

Top California recall candidate Larry Elder has a long history of making disparaging comments about women https://t.co/HmX0epGr60 — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2021

Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck, and Drew Myers report:

… a CNN KFile review of his comments, dating back to 1996, shows a lengthy history. … In another previously unreported comment from a January 2017 radio show, Elder mocked women attending the Women’s March as “obese.”

“When you look at all these women that have marched — something like 2 million women — Donald Trump has probably gotten more obese woman off the couch and in the streets, working out, than Michelle Obama did in eight years,” he said on an episode reviewed by CNN.

He’s obviously dangerous and must be taken down.

The funniest part of this is @KFILE pretending to be offended by talk radio humor like a joke about getting obese women off the couch to march against Trump. @larryelder has millions of listeners and eons of audio recordings and the best @CNN can do are these lame examples #fail https://t.co/Cz6jywKWLl — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 20, 2021

“Glass ceiling? Ha! What glass ceiling?” Elder said in a 1996 ad.

Oh! Here come the hit pieces! This is a great sign. Gavin is scared! — LJ (@LJWbeME) August 20, 2021

Translation – we don’t want @larryelder to win so we will smear him. Right on. Solid journalism. — SquatskyNClutch (@SquatskyClutch) August 20, 2021

Ah..so cute CNN trying to rescue their boy Newsome..so sweet — What is Going on here 🙂 (@StrangestofTime) August 19, 2021

You can tell how scared the entire media entity is of this election. Even with Newsom cheating they know Elder has a shot. pic.twitter.com/LGbrP8TvpX — 🦆Kevin Brown🦆 (@kavilion) August 19, 2021

Great timing CNN You remain the best marketing arm of the DNC — R.L Page (Notable Exception) (@rlpage_insp) August 19, 2021

So does Andrew CUOMO. What’s your point? — BeeQuiet58 (@cct41us) August 20, 2021

Is this the same CNN whose nightly host helped his brother strategize against women who said he’d sexually harassed them? And he still has a job in media?

America watching Newsome and Cuomo replaced: pic.twitter.com/ruWhMPFfoI — CryptoRynoh (@CryptoRynoh) August 20, 2021

Gavin cheated on his wife and married his mistress. — thithi Ala (@eaglewingthithi) August 20, 2021

Wait! This is more important than the Taliban’s treatment of women? Lets do a story on that please🤪 — Jeff McCreary (@JeffMcCreary12) August 20, 2021

Treating women like adults is not disparaging. — Oscar Emerson (@oscar_t_emerson) August 19, 2021

Wow! Where were you when Hunter’s laptop came to light last October? — Trump’s WHITE & PROUD Jewish Grandson (@Immdot1406) August 20, 2021

Never forget that Hunter Biden said the n-word in a text to his lawyer and the “anti-racists” in the media went about their merry way. — Tom Oreje (@TomOreje) August 19, 2021

Hunter has an exclusive pass to say it. — BenTramer (@GemayelHampton) August 19, 2021

#CNN trying to keep a black republican from holding office over jokes. https://t.co/JH5gOxvu37 — Melanie (@mefbama) August 20, 2021

Baloney.

Larry is Black.

So if you can’t attack him as racist, you attack him as sexist. https://t.co/gFW0uxaRgf — Alain41 (@CestAlain) August 20, 2021

It never changes. The piece of crap Communist News Network @CNN will attack a Republican, hell even a Libertarian, Independent like @larryelder. But won’t attack not one Democrat. https://t.co/CfLGg3CuVx — Alexander News Show (@AlexanderNewsSh) August 20, 2021

Oh good… he must be making up ground and yall are getting nervous… thanks for the update — SpiffyGiffy (@gifmaster2000) August 19, 2021

Why are you so invested in this CNN? — The New Adventures of Henry (@Car94Hen) August 19, 2021

Would it be better if he exposed himself on a zoom call? — Jing Jackson Wang (@JingJacksonWang) August 20, 2021

You can do that — expose yourself masturbating in front of women on a Zoom call — and still work for CNN.

Every Republican candidate who seizes on MSM oppo research to attack another Republican, when the obvious result will be to suppress the overall recall vote, is effectively a stalking horse for @GavinNewsom. The recall format lets you make a positive case for yourself. So do that — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 20, 2021

Two CNN employees deleted insensitive tweets from their timelines this week and are really sorry https://t.co/2FrkFB9lBb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 29, 2021

