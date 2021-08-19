https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/cnn-kfile-review-of-larry-elders-comments-dating-back-to-1996-shows-long-history-of-sexist-remarks/

Remember when CNN tracked down the guy who made an animated GIF of Donald Trump wrestling the CNN logo and threatened to dox him? We’d thought KFile had quietly faded away, but it’s back, just in time for the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Radio host Larry Elder is the leading Republican in the race to replace Newsom, and CNN is her just in time to report on Elder’s long history of sexist remarks, having combed back as far as 1996 to find material.

Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck, and Drew Myers report:

… a CNN KFile review of his comments, dating back to 1996, shows a lengthy history.

In another previously unreported comment from a January 2017 radio show, Elder mocked women attending the Women’s March as “obese.”
“When you look at all these women that have marched — something like 2 million women — Donald Trump has probably gotten more obese woman off the couch and in the streets, working out, than Michelle Obama did in eight years,” he said on an episode reviewed by CNN.

He’s obviously dangerous and must be taken down.

“Glass ceiling? Ha! What glass ceiling?” Elder said in a 1996 ad.

Is this the same CNN whose nightly host helped his brother strategize against women who said he’d sexually harassed them? And he still has a job in media?

You can do that — expose yourself masturbating in front of women on a Zoom call — and still work for CNN.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...