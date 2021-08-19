https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/cnns-clarissa-ward-doesnt-mince-words-on-joe-bidens-afghanistan-disaster-if-this-isnt-failure-what-does-failure-look-like-exactly-video/

Before we go any further, we’d once again like to apologize for helping to perpetuate an unfair, out-of-context characterization of CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward’s comments about the Taliban “[seeming] friendly” earlier this week. Listening to her full remarks, it’s clear that Ward was not being naïve about the Taliban or their intentions, and we have the utmost respect for her for risking her life to report the reality of an incredibly dangerous situation.

Truly. And Ward is not mincing words when it comes to the extent and gravity of the current crisis in Afghanistan:

Wow.

CNN, unlike MSNBC, for example, has actually been going pretty hard against Joe Biden and the administration.

And the administration deserves every bit of it.

Clarissa Ward, on the other hand, deserves our respect.

