https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/19/cnns-clarissa-ward-doesnt-mince-words-on-joe-bidens-afghanistan-disaster-if-this-isnt-failure-what-does-failure-look-like-exactly-video/

Before we go any further, we’d once again like to apologize for helping to perpetuate an unfair, out-of-context characterization of CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward’s comments about the Taliban “[seeming] friendly” earlier this week. Listening to her full remarks, it’s clear that Ward was not being naïve about the Taliban or their intentions, and we have the utmost respect for her for risking her life to report the reality of an incredibly dangerous situation.

Clarissa has been doing a great job reporting on the ground like very few others have. She is a standout journalist. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 19, 2021

Truly. And Ward is not mincing words when it comes to the extent and gravity of the current crisis in Afghanistan:

CNN reporter on situation in Afghanistan: “If this isn’t failure then what does failure look like?” pic.twitter.com/qg7uk7neQD — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 19, 2021

Wow.

When CNN is calling Biden’s plan a failure things have really gotten bad. https://t.co/xRCep2huw5 — DisappointedAmericanWarFighter (@AUtiger763) August 19, 2021

CNN, unlike MSNBC, for example, has actually been going pretty hard against Joe Biden and the administration.

And the administration deserves every bit of it.

Clarissa Ward, on the other hand, deserves our respect.

@clarissaward is more than earning her money, even if she doesn’t need it. — Alfie (@WndlB) August 19, 2021

She is an American hero for the work that she is doing,, and she’s absolutely right. — Big Freedom Fan (@BigFreedomFan2) August 19, 2021

