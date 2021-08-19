https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/comedy-nancy-pelosi-praises-biden-strong-decisive-exit-afghanistan-video/

Joe Biden’s execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan has been a disaster.

Even people in the liberal media are criticizing the way Biden handled it. The Taliban took control in a matter of days and thousands of Americans are now trapped there.

Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, just loved it and lavished praise on Biden.

The Daily Wire reported:

Pelosi Doubles Down On Praise For Biden’s ‘Strong’ And ‘Decisive’ Afghanistan Withdrawal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday doubled down on her praise for President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the president was “strong” and “decisive” in his action. San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX asked Pelosi whether the Biden administration should have had a “stronger U.S. military presence” for the transition. “Well, first may I just say that I commend the president for the action that he took,” Pelosi responded. “It was strong, it was decisive, and it was the right thing to do. We should have been out of Afghanistan a while back.” “Unfortunately, one of the possibilities was that it would be in disarray as it is,” the House speaker added. “But that has to be corrected.” Pelosi said that her understanding is that the military will negotiate with the Taliban for the safe exit of American citizens as well as America’s Afghan allies there.

Here’s the video:

Nancy Pelosi on Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal: “I commend the President for the action that he took. It was strong. It was decisive.” pic.twitter.com/8D5f9VuA1E — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 18, 2021

The game Nancy Pelosi is playing here is so obvious.

If this disastrous exit happened on Trump’s watch, she would be trying to impeach him again.

Even she knows this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

