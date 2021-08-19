https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/ca-school-district-students-12-must-get-the-jab-or-go-home/

The Culver City Unified School District in Los Angeles County appears to be the first school district in California to require all eligible students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Teachers and staff were already ordered to get the jab or lose their job earlier this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

>>>FOLLOW US ON TWITTER<<<

Even with the vaccine mandate in place, students and teachers also must be tested for the virus once a week, EdSource reported.

A large list of cities, public and private universities, and private companies are beginning to force their employees and students to submit to the vaccine, or go home. This appears to be the first district requiring children to do so.

Culver City Unified’s 7,000 students return to school this week, but the mandate does not go into effect until November 19. Apparently, the virus is more deadly in November than now. Families who will not submit their 12 year-old or older child to the vaccine will be forced to enroll them into independent study at home.

*Vaccines: We are mandating vaccines for all eligible staff and students. We will begin gathering vaccine status data immediately. The deadline for providing the proof of vaccine is Friday, November 19, 2021, to give everyone the opportunity to make their vaccine plans. — Culver City Schools (@ccusd) August 18, 2021

The district can legally only require children 12 and older now, but children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for the jab by the end of the year.

“If students catch the virus, they will have a less horrendous outcome if they are vaccinated. Therefore, they can recuperate quicker and return to school without losing more instructional time,” Superintendent Quoc Tran said.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

America is quickly turning into a society divided by the jab, and those without it will be made to suffer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

