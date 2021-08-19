https://nypost.com/2021/08/19/cop-jumps-onto-subway-tracks-to-save-man-before-train-comes/

An NYPD cop jumped down onto the subway tracks at a Bronx station Wednesday and saved a man who fell, moments before a train arrived at the platform, a new video posted by cops shows.

“When a sick strap hanger lost consciousness and fell on the subway tracks in the Bronx, @nypdtransitbureau officers didn’t hesitate for a moment to put his safety ahead of their own. We’re also grateful to the Good Samaritan who courageously helped,” the NYPD wrote in an Instagram post with the video Thursday.

The clip shows an officer climbing down from the platform at the 149th Street And 3rd Avenue in the South Bronx at about 11 a.m. Wednesday and pulling the man up to safety with help from a Good Samaritan and the cop’s partner.

The NYPD officer jumps onto the tracks to assist the person who fell. NYPD

A woman can be heard yelling “Hurry up!” and just after they climb up from the tracks, the train can be seen rolling into the station.

The victim, who was described as a 60-year-old man from Queens apparently got dizzy, cops said, and was taken to Lincoln Hospital conscious and alert.

“We just did what we were there to do, which is to help and serve the public,” said the Transit District 12 officer, Ludin Lopez. “We were doing a station inspection. It was just right place right time.”

Lopez said the passenger was “completely out of it” when he was pulled to safety.

Other straphangers can be heard cheering in the video — a moment Lopez said was a “good feeling.”

“It just made me feel like this is what I came here to do and I felt very fulfilled by that,” he said.

