A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement priorities that directed border agents to focus on those with serious criminal records.

The Biden administration in two memos directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on those deemed a threat to public safety.

But following a challenge from Texas and Missouri, a U.S. district court judge in Texas ruled that border agents should be able to pursue migrants in “overlooked categories.”

In a brief that begins by quoting a 1996 Senate Judiciary Committee Report noting the need to enforce immigration laws, Judge Drew Tipton argues that agents cannot be required to prioritize some groups of undocumented individuals over others.

“Government has instructed federal officials that ‘shall detain’ certain aliens means ‘may detain’ when it unambiguously mean[s] must detain. Thus, the court inquires whether the executive branch may direct officials to enforce a law enacted by Congress in a way that is contrary to the plain language of the law. That inquiry yields a clear answer: it may not,” he wrote.

The enforcement priorities laid out by the Biden administration in February deemed that those living in the U.S. without legal status would be considered a public safety threat if they’ve been convicted of an aggravated felony, a term that includes violent crimes but can include some serious but nonviolent offenses. The memo also encourages a focus on those involved in gang activity.

But Texas and Missouri argued this would prevent ICE agents from going after others with a criminal history.

“The States point out that the priority categories enumerated in these Memoranda omit certain others—namely, aliens convicted of serious drug offenses, aliens convicted of crimes of moral turpitude, and aliens subject to a final order of removal,” Tipton wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The memos enjoined in the ruling are part of a broader pattern by the Biden administration to push border agents to focus enforcement efforts on a narrower subset of the migrant population.

A June memo from ICE gave its prosecutors more discretion to drop cases being pursued in immigration court.

The memo “[a]llows the agency’s lawyers to drop cases against green card holders and those who are elderly, pregnant or have serious health conditions or have been in the U.S. from an early age,” according to a memo obtained by The Hill.

It also advises lawyers to weigh other “compelling humanitarian factors,” like whether a defendant is a caregiver or the victim of a crime.

