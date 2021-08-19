https://nationalfile.com/transracial-activist-and-former-naacp-leader-rachel-dolezal-launches-onlyfans-account-promises-foot-pics/

Rachel Dolezal, a transracial woman who presided over the National Association Of Colored People chapter in Spokane, Washington from 2014 to June 2015, has officially launched an account on adult paid subscription website OnlyFans. Dolezal has spoken out in in the past about how hate and discrimination from both sides of the political spectrum have left her unable to find gainful employment.

While OnlyFans is best known for the influx of women on the platform creating pornographic content, other forms of content can be also accesed on the website. Dolezal first asked her asked her audience of nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram what kind of content they would be willing to pay for on Patreon or Instagram, such as health and fitness, hair care, art, or cooking.

“You know damn well what we’re tryna see,” one of the most-liked comments on the post stated, accompanied by several suggestive emojis.

Less than day later, Dolezal announced that she had officially launched an OnlyFans account, writing in part, “I got approved! …LINK IN BIO! ~ My OnlyFans content launches September 1st! Swipe to see what my content plan is. 3x weekly posts + others sprinkled in = 12+ content pieces per month. For only $3 (40% off), you can try for 30 days if you Subscribe by Aug 25th: FIRST 10 people only! A little something for (almost) everyone. Looking forward to bringing you some great content! You can also cancel at anytime, including after the 30-day discount subs. Thanks for your support.”

The description for Dolezal’s OnlyFans account reads as follows:

An inside look at my Art, Hair & Fitness journey, with exclusive weekly posts as follows: ✅Monday Motivation = Gym/Fitness/Squats n Other Stuff ✅Wednesday WorkDay = Hair-chair Conversations with my clients + HairTutorials ✅Friday Unwind: I bring the Art, you bring the wine/drinks. Watch me create & discuss my art. ✅Other/Random: things like foot pics, posts of me using stuff people buy from my Amazon wishlist (available on my OnlyFans), makeup tutorials, promotions of causes & care about, & maybe random tasteful other pics/vids 😘

Dolezal will begin producing content on September 1.

“I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino,” Dolezal said in February 2021 about her struggles to find gainful employment. “I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

