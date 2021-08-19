https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/19/dem-narrative-status-busted-heres-some-voter-registration-data-from-the-state-biden-called-jim-crow-on-steroids/

After months and months of hyperventilating about “voter suppression” in Georgia with many Democrats calling for boycotts of the state, here’s a story that doesn’t quite confirm the narrative Dems have been working so hard to construct:

So much for what Biden and the Democrats have been shoveling for the last year:

Democrats like Biden just put the lies out there and let the media help spread them around, but as usual, reality begs to differ.

Well, at least the Georgia Democrats managed to get something out of it… for Colorado:

Way to go, Dems!

