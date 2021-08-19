http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YoVjGpIUOYA/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) stated that the execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan “was clearly not a success story,” and that saying otherwise “is a disservice to the servicemen and women who served all these years.”

Wild said, “[L]et me say, first, that I absolutely think it was time to get out of Afghanistan. I think — frankly think we should have a long time ago. The manner in which this was executed was clearly not a success story, and to say anything other than that is a disservice to the servicemen and women who served all these years.”

