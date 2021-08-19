https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-threaten-to-murder-young-teacher-who-refused-to-wear-her-zombie-mask/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

TIFFANY WILDER

“I have worked in the public indoctrination (school) system since 2011. Yesterday, I took a stand for humanity and our beautiful children. These kids are being coerced into a future where they have no rights, brainwashed into not questioning authority, using their intuition or critical thinking skills. They are being muzzled and separated from their friends and taught to define and judge others based on the color of their skin. I refuse to be a part of any of this abhorrent agenda. I walked in on the first day sans mask. I take my job as a positive role model to children seriously and I will not be an example of a sheep. Miss Tiffany doesn’t muzzle her face and neither should you! I was asked to exit my classroom and put on leave without pay. I implore everyone follow suit! We are so powerful as a collective and we can shift this evil paradigm into the beautiful manifestation that we know is possible! Stand strong in your truth and integrity. God has beautiful plans for us on the other side of fear.”

Tiffany is now facing death threats from Democrats…

Leftist hit piece on Ms. Wilder…