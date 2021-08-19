https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/devil-s-advocate-crowder-debates-shapiro-pool

In this clip, Steven Crowder compiled some of his best “Devil’s Advocate” debate moments, where SJW Skyler Turden [Steven Crowder] argues hot-button issues with prominent conservative commentators. Guests include Ben Shapiro, Tim Poole, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, and Abby Johnson.

Watch the video for more. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

