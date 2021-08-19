https://alphanewsmn.com/dont-be-bullied-billboard-campaign-exposes-risks-of-covid-19-vaccine/

A new billboard campaign informs passersby of the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccine and provides resources to learn more.

The billboards, which have gone up in Minnesota and Wisconsin, are funded by the Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), an organization that has been sharing information about adverse effects of the COVID vaccine, a topic that is not being covered by mainstream media.

“Don’t be bullied,” reads the billboard. “Make an informed choice!”

According to the group, there have been 571,830 reports of adverse events, which can include “everything from death to simply getting the wrong dose.”

Some of these reactions include cardiovascular issues, inflammation, and nervous system disorders. Also included on the list of reported reactions are adverse events during pregnancy, such as stillbirths and miscarriages.

Another concern the group raises is that many of the long-term effects are unknown because of the rapid time frame in which the vaccines were approved and administered. The COVID vaccine was approved under emergency use authorization, while clinical trials of vaccines are usually completed in six to seven years on average.

The billboard’s graphic states that, as of August 9, there have been 6,207 deaths reported after vaccination. Since the billboard went up, that number has increased to 6,789 deaths.

“There is a media blackout on the adverse reactions, and essentially a government ban on access to the safe, cheap, and effective medications (ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine) that would keep almost everyone out of the hospital and allow almost everyone to recover,” CCHF President Twila Brase, a registered nurse and public health nurse, told Alpha News.

“This is a dangerous situation. People are dying, or living in fear, unnecessarily,” Brase continued.

The council’s current objective not only includes educating the public on potential reactions to the vaccine but also providing resources on combating vaccine mandates. The group gives information and resources on the rights of employees to refuse vaccination, as well as other legal information.

A CDC report from Dr. Amanda Cohn says that “vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory” under emergency use authorization. Cohn, who is the executive secretary of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said this applies to organizations and includes hospitals.

