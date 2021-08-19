https://www.theepochtimes.com/dozens-reported-missing-in-north-carolina-after-powerful-storm-sparks-floods-outages_3956443.html

Over 30 people are missing in North Carolina after severe flooding and power outages caused by Tropical Storm Fred have ravaged parts of the state.

In Haywood County, 35 people were reported missing and 10 to 15 bridges severely damaged, the county’s emergency services officials announced Wednesday night. Aerial and water rescue missions were dispatched to the hardest hit areas, and engineering teams were sent in to assess the damage and construct temporary bridges, according to the county.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency Wednesday evening in response to Tropical Storm Fred, activating emergency operations plans.

“Approximately 250 public safety personnel are conducting rescue operations by boat and aircraft,” Cooper said in a Twitter statement Wednesday. “Haywood and Transylvania counties were especially hit hard last night, seeing as much as 12 inches of rain.”

More than 50,000 people lost power and 98 people were rescued, according to Cooper. Video footage shows houses and cars submerged in floodwaters.

Rains began in North Carolina late Monday as Tropical Storm Fred reached the East Coast, according to the Associated Press, with flash floods breaking out Tuesday.

“North Carolina is all too familiar with devastating flood events, and we will continue to monitor and provide support from the state level,” Cooper said. “Our prayers are with those families and businesses affected, and we want to thank everybody involved in rescue efforts.”

Meanwhile, the storm diminished in size as it made its way up the East Coast, according to AccuWeather.

