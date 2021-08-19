https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/even-worse-than-you-imagined-president-biden-confuses-the-army-and-navy-iraq-and-afghanistan-in-interview/

President Biden returned to the White House from Camp David Monday night around 8:40 p.m., with an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos scheduled for Wednesday. ABC News released portions of that interview in a tweet, but as we reported, Hugh Hewitt called on ABC News to “release all of the interview, unedited,” adding, “The American people deserve to see it all. So do our allies.” Stephanopoulos replied to Hewitt Thursday morning, saying he was posting the entire transcript.

And now that we have the transcript … yikes.

Here it is, if that’s difficult to read:

STEPHANOPOULOS: I– I think a lot of– a lot of Americans, and a l– even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big, strategic picture. They believe we had to get out. But I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier McKay (PH). He did seven tours. He was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, “We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan.” But he adds, “I just wish we could’ve left with honor.”

BIDEN: Look, that’s like askin’ my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major– I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I’m sure h– he had regrets comin’ out of Afganista– I mean, out of Iraq.

Look, we sympathize with the old guy — but we don’t disagree with any of this.

Yep.

And then there was that snap about video of people falling from C-17s and how it was four or five days ago.

After that grilling, Biden deserves another long weekend at home in Delaware.

