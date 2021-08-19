https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/even-worse-than-you-imagined-president-biden-confuses-the-army-and-navy-iraq-and-afghanistan-in-interview/

President Biden returned to the White House from Camp David Monday night around 8:40 p.m., with an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos scheduled for Wednesday. ABC News released portions of that interview in a tweet, but as we reported, Hugh Hewitt called on ABC News to “release all of the interview, unedited,” adding, “The American people deserve to see it all. So do our allies.” Stephanopoulos replied to Hewitt Thursday morning, saying he was posting the entire transcript.

And now that we have the transcript … yikes.

The Biden interview transcript with @GStephanopoulos is even worse than you imagined. This particular quote alone is stunning. Reporter asks the obvious question about leaving the country in shameful fashion. 1/6https://t.co/bbCNbJZGpy pic.twitter.com/czOeJObP9R — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 19, 2021

Here it is, if that’s difficult to read:

STEPHANOPOULOS: I– I think a lot of– a lot of Americans, and a l– even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big, strategic picture. They believe we had to get out. But I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier McKay (PH). He did seven tours. He was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, “We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan.” But he adds, “I just wish we could’ve left with honor.” BIDEN: Look, that’s like askin’ my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major– I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I’m sure h– he had regrets comin’ out of Afganista– I mean, out of Iraq.

First, Biden retreats (again) to his dead son Beau. This is his first refuge anytime someone questions him about duty or honor. But he does so incoherently. He says Beau “spent 6 months in Kosovo.” He did, after the war there had ended. He trained prosecutors. 2/6 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 19, 2021

Next he says Beau was a navy captain in Iraq. Beau was in the army, and he actually achieved the rank of major. Biden corrects himself. Next he says Beau served in Afghanistan. (He didn’t.) Then corrects himself again. He then says Beau “had regrets…to how it’s going.” 3/6 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 19, 2021

Beau died from cancer several years ago. He has no idea how it’s going. Finally, Biden pivots to Russia & China for some reason but then just trails off in mid-thought: “They’d love us to continue to have to….” Maybe he realized that both of those nations are thrilled? 4/6 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 19, 2021

They want us out of Afghanistan so that they can have greater influence there – especially China. Biden never even attempted to answer the actual question: Why did we leave in such a dishonorable *fashion*, with such poor planning? 5/6 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 19, 2021

But the answer he gave was incoherent, rambling and mistake filled with almost every word. This man is not up to the job. 6/6 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 19, 2021

Holy crap, he actually said this? This reads like a parody. pic.twitter.com/TF57R23qsd — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 19, 2021

If you look at the full transcript it doesn’t get any better. https://t.co/NFdEAng0wK pic.twitter.com/ypzz3YpcIM — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 19, 2021

In two sentences, he confuses the Navy & Army, then Afghanistan & Iraq. I’ve been angry about a lot of this, but this one feels sad. https://t.co/xTvCf6A8yB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 19, 2021

Did he try to use his dead son to try and get the pressure off of his own mistakes here? — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 19, 2021

I tell ya he sure gets a lot of mileage outta using his dead son. — Kelmo the Lego Patriot (@Kelmo87396859) August 19, 2021

That is his go to when pressed. Dead son. — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) August 19, 2021

He always pulls the Beau card to cut off conversation. It’s emotional blackmail and, at this point, he needs to be called on it. — JJS (@jamesseegs) August 19, 2021

Look, we sympathize with the old guy — but we don’t disagree with any of this.

Well it’s not like he could use Hunter to deflect. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) August 19, 2021

Emotional blackmail. Also Beau never served in the Navy, that was Hunter (till he got kicked out for using coke) — Robert O’Brien (@RobertOBrien26) August 19, 2021

Is this verbatim???? — Kathleen Caton 🇺🇸 (@KMCaton) August 19, 2021

Yep.

And this was a taped, edited interview.. — SuspensionNumber5 (@Blocked87332549) August 19, 2021

This interview should have been LIVE ! — b.real (@bk00023) August 19, 2021

I’m sure it sounded better when they practiced it. — Chad Whitfield (@Carolinakid501) August 19, 2021

Might explain why he stayed on vacation. — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 19, 2021

His decline is exponential since his Europe trip and I say that with no malice. — Skip Intro (@ZOZOZOZZYZZYZIG) August 19, 2021

ABC must’ve had no more than a couple of minutes of Biden being barely sentient. There’s no other way to explain why they would release this damaging video. — Ezekiel (@lunatickfringe) August 19, 2021

Unreal — bbstacker 🇺🇸 (@CrankitLoud) August 19, 2021

As I read this, I could’ve sworn I heard a cackling hyena somewhere behind me. Scared the living shit out of me. — SpencerTracyKong (@KongSpencer) August 19, 2021

Why do we keep seeing polls asking the question, “Should we have pulled the troops?” and not “Should we have pulled all the combat troops and left all the non-combatants to fend for themselves in a war zone?” — PinkElephant (@RosiePachyderm) August 19, 2021

I was sad for him. It’s been obvious this whole time he’s losing it. But now, he’s doing so much harm, I’m mad about it. He should be removed. — Karen Suggs (@kksuggs) August 19, 2021

Be angry with the people who enabled Biden. Clearly, he’s not running the country. Someone else is… And doing a terrible job… Perhaps on purpose. — cmpalmer (@cmpalmer16) August 19, 2021

And then there was that snap about video of people falling from C-17s and how it was four or five days ago.

After that grilling, Biden deserves another long weekend at home in Delaware.

