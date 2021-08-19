https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/excellent-50-new-precinct-committeemen-sworn-maricopa-county/

Back in June, the entire GOP Board of Maricopa County’s Legislative District 15 (LD 15) in North Phoenix resigned. The old-timers did not like the idea of pro-Trump “America First” committeemen so they resigned.

TGP covered their unprofessional actions, pointing out they gave no notice, and no transition period, leaving the jurisdiction in a bit of a shambles.

But not for long!

Tuesday night in an amazing show of patriotism, 50 new Precinct Committeemen were sworn in by State Senator Nancy Barto. Their oath can be seen in this video. In less than a month, under the new leadership of Joseph (Joe) Abrahamson, this new Chairman of LD15 has added all these PC’s and launched an impressive new LD15 website. It’s complete with a portal to inform and also attract more PC’s.

TRENDING: WATCH: Utah Teacher Goes on Threatening Political Rant Against Students Who Do Not Agree With Far-Left Ideology.. UPDATE — FIRED!

What an impressive group!

Abrahamson has an impressive background as do all the other new Board Members. Mr. Abrahamson is an Army Veteran with Secret Security clearance, a pilot in both the US Army and US Air Force. He’s a life-long volunteer and Poll worker. He’s currently the Chief Pilot for one owner of the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks. Other Board experience includes professional collaboration, sign language, weaponry, health and wellness, interpreter, marketing, R&D, insurance, and so on.

As of July, Maricopa still has 151 precincts with no Republican PC’s.

In Maricopa, Republicans added 201 PC’s in June, and 187 in May.

Democrats only added 26 in June, and 22 in May.

Unaware of the June leadership resignation, many of the new PC’s tried for weeks to reach LD15 using the contact names and emails from the (old) existing website. No one responded, but they pushed forward, never giving up. The former Chairman, Derrik Rochwalik, did not forward or help these people who were trying to become PC’s. If he couldn’t even forward messages, then which party does he really represent? He now works as a Public Affairs Liaison for the City of Phoenix and a Councilwoman. When contacted by phone, Rochwalik refused to explain his sudden LD15 departure.

Hat Tip Mark

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

