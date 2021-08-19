https://www.dailywire.com/news/exclusive-84-of-americans-are-concerned-about-afghan-women-following-bidens-withdrawal-from-afghanistan

New polling from The Daily Wire found that Americans are most concerned with the consequences for Afghan women and girls following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

The poll conducted on August 17 and 18 concluded that 84 percent of Americans say they are “concerned about the consequences for Afghan women and girls.” 63 percent of Americans find these consequences “extremely concerning.”

The polling results come as videos were released of young women crying for help amid the Taliban takeover of the capital city of Kabul. One video from Kabul showed a young woman begging U.S. forces to save her from the Taliban. The video comes as thousands of women and men — including thousands of Americans — are trapped inside Afghanistan.

Taliban officials have pledged a new commitment to women’s rights under Sharia law, which, by way of its nature, leaves little room for women’s rights.

“[We will] provide women with environment to work and study, and the presence of women in different (government) structures according to Islamic law and in accordance with our cultural values,” a Taliban spokesman said.

Shortly after making this pledge, a Taliban militant shot and killed a woman for not wearing a burqa.

According to The Daily Wire’s polling, another 81 percent of Americans are concerned about the “persecution of Afghans who helped American troops and officials.” 53 percent of this group find this “extremely concerning.”

Despite its many promises to Afghan citizens, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, refused to commit to leaving U.S. troops on the ground until the evacuation of U.S. allies was complete. A reporter asked Sullivan whether, if evacuations were not complete by August 31, 2021, “there are Americans and Afghan allies who remain there, will U.S. troops stay until everyone is out or will they leave?” Sullivan refused to answer.

A new report also found that there are no officials plans to evacuate Americans, nonetheless, Afghan citizens, from the quickly deteriorating country.

The Daily Wire’s poll also found that 76 percent of Americans are concerned about the return of Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups. 49 percent of respondents find this “extremely concerning.”

Intelligence officials confirmed that “extremist” organizations — such as Al-Qaeda — will likely reform inside of Afghanistan “within six months.”

“Foreign intelligence officials said they are detecting signs that the Taliban’s victory has energized global jihadists, a threat that may only grow as the Taliban releases al-Qaeda operatives who were imprisoned by the Afghan government,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday, adding that “officials had seen an uptick in jihadist communications about developments in Afghanistan.”

“The U.S. appears in all of this now as a weak nation,” an expert told the Post. Another added that the Taliban’s decisive victory ‘is encouraging many jihadists to think about traveling to Afghanistan now instead of Syria or Iraq.”

In an effort to fight back against the Taliban, and in particular, the Taliban’s aggression against women and girls, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations opted to send the terrorist organization a “strongly worded press statement.”

