President Joe Biden’s job approval rating took a five-point hit and his net approval shrank even further after chaos erupted in Afghanistan as the U.S. pulled out troops, according to a Daily Wire/SurveyMonkey poll.

The Daily Wire commissioned SurveyMonkey to conduct the national poll of 1,066 Americans taken August 17-18, following the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover of the country’s capital, Kabul.

The poll pegged Biden’s job approval rating at 47%, just two points higher than his disapproval rating. In mid-July, Biden was averaging a job approval rating of 52% with 43% disapproving, according to RealClearPolitics. Biden’s nine-point advantage has shrunk to just two points in a matter of weeks.

Americans Give Biden Low Marks On Foreign Policy, Immigration And Crime

A closer look at Americans’ views on Biden’s performance across major issues underscores his declining popularity with negative ratings on foreign policy, immigration, and crime. Biden is treading slightly ahead, but within the margin of error, on the economy and receives positive ratings on his management of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the Daily Wire poll:

On the economy, 47% of Americans approve of Biden’s performance while 45% disapprove (+2).

On COVID-19, Biden’s approval rating stands at 55% with 39% disapproving(+16).

On foreign policy, Biden is 32% approve, 55% disapprove (-23)

Meanwhile, 33% approve of Biden’s handling of immigration while 54% disapprove (-21).

Just 31% of Americans approve of Biden’s performance addressing crime while 48% disapprove (-17).

Support among Americans for Biden’s pull out of Afghanistan has plummeted. In April, a Hill-HarrisX poll found that 73% of Americans backed Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and 27% opposed it. The Daily Wire/SurveyMonkey poll taken this week shows a nearly 30-point drop in support for Biden’s pullout with just 45% of Americans backing the decision and 39% opposing it.



Americans Turn On Biden On Afghanistan Withdrawal As Taliban Take Over

The April Hill-HarrisX poll showed that a majority of members from all parties supported Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, with 90% of Democrats, 75% of Independents, and 54% Republicans backing it. Biden’s approval rating has plummeted across the board since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, however.

Democrats still show the strongest amount of support for Biden’s decision at 66% for and 22% opposed. Republicans show the strongest disapproval with 61% opposed and 28% against it Support for Biden’s decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan has cratered by 35 points since April with just 40% now backing his decision, according to The Daily Wire’s poll.

When presented with other hypothetical options, Americans are now equally divided at 46% on whether the U.S. military should have left Afghanistan. According to the poll:

16% of Americans say the United States should have maintained a military presence in Afghanistan until their government became a stable democratic ally.

30% say the United States should have maintained a presence in Afghanistan focused on counter-terrorism efforts to protect Americans and our allies from Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups. 46% of Americans now say the United States should have maintained a military presence in Afghanistan.

Conversely, 36% say the U.S. military should exit Afghanistan entirely but should have first evacuated its allies, American citizens, and left in a less disruptive fashion.

Just 10% of Americans agree the United States should exit Afghanistan entirely and that the way the Biden administration is doing it now is about as best as it could have gone under the circumstances.

The Daily Wire poll interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,066 Americans provided by SurveyMonkey that is 35.6% Democrat, 31.7% Republican, 32.6% Independent. It was conducted August 17-18, 2021 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three points. It is not a survey of Daily Wire members.

