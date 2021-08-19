https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/experts-lol-andy-slavitt-brings-super-genius-and-covid-expert-david-hogg-on-his-show-to-talk-sht-about-desantis/

Because you know, David Hogg is an expert on DeSantis and COVID. Totally.

This could absolutely be Dumb and Dumber part three right here.

At @inthebubblepod we are doing a special episode with @davidhogg111 about @RonDeSantisFL and his actions around COVID. If you live in Florida, I want to hear your thoughts on Governor DeSantis. Leave me at voicemail at 833-453-6662 and we may include it in the show. — Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 19, 2021

Andy Slavitt was removed from Biden’s COVID team within months, and we all know what a genius ol’ Hogg is. Really? How hard do you think DeSantis laughed (or will laugh) when he found out they were doing this little hit-piece on him?

Maroons.

Yup.

We did just that.

The left-wing ecosystem is magnificent to behold. Hogg is a guy who has not had residence in Florida since Fall 2019 and his raison d’media is gun control. But he gets booked to denounce Emmanuel DeGoldstein. https://t.co/m6mWDNoq0u — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 19, 2021

We’re most certainly not.

Which makes this even funnier.

Why is a WH employee tweeting about a teen being interviewed to discuss COVID and government? The adults are choosing to listen to children that confirm their bias. https://t.co/kv57TuQ6Uz — kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 19, 2021

The adults are choosing to listen to certain children who they know will justify and even celebrate their bias. We bet the show goes something like this:

Slavitt: DeSantis is a bad guy.

Hogg: Totally.

Slavitt. COVID is a bad thing.

Hogg: Totally.

Slavitt: Did I mention DeSantis is a bad guy?

Hogg: I think so?

Yeah, we’re sure it was RIVETING.

It’s very sad, and telling, that you include @davidhogg111 in this discussion. After all, he’s an expert in…… anything to do with your subject??? A perfect demonstration of what a small minded pundit you are. https://t.co/MpjqPXwHhw — Jeff R (@JeffRR54) August 19, 2021

Andy knows his audience doesn’t care if Hogg is an expert. Hell, if they cared about listening to an expert they wouldn’t listen to his show in the first place.

Finally! The experts we deserve! https://t.co/TMzODTzTjq — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 19, 2021

Just when we think they can’t get any dumber they surprise us all.

