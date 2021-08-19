https://www.oann.com/facebook-calls-u-s-ftcs-refiled-antitrust-case-meritless/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=facebook-calls-u-s-ftcs-refiled-antitrust-case-meritless

August 19, 2021

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s refiled antitrust case against the company was “meritless” in a statement on Thursday, saying the FTC’s claims were an effort to rewrite antitrust laws and upend settled expectations of merger review.

“There was no valid claim that Facebook was a monopolist -and that has not changed,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We will continue vigorously defending our company,” they added.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Chris Reese)

