Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing nearly two dozen women accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of various forms of sexual harassment and sexual assault, said the FBI is now investigating Watson’s case.

In an exclusive interview with League of Justice‘s Amy Dash, Buzbee said agents from the Houston field division visited him and he’s since met with them multiple times.

Dash reports that Buzbee claimed the last meeting was as recent as one week ago.

BREAKING: Exclusive Interview: Tony Buzbee claims, ‘FBI Investigating Deshaun Watson.’ | League of Justice https://t.co/RLGasmebRg — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) August 17, 2021

“Let’s be clear, when somebody comes into your office on the 73rd floor of the Chase Tower, whether they’re the FDA or the FBI, it’s a big deal. Well, it was the FBI,” Buzbee said, per League of Justice. “They contacted me and I’ve met with them three times now and now they’ve met with several of the plaintiffs in the case.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee text to me on @AmyDashTV Watson report

“I can confirm that I have spoken to the FBI. I wouldn’t lie about it when directly asked but I haven’t volunteered it. Another reporter heard a rumor & asked if our office has spoken to the FBI. I told the truth.” — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 17, 2021

Buzbee continued: “He said to me [the FBI agent], he’s like, ‘Look, what I’ve heard is that most of the reach outs occurred via the internet which creates jurisdiction for us. But then I understand there were these two women that were from out of state, which obviously creates more jurisdiction as well.’”

Dash reports that Buzbee also said the FBI has spoken with several of his clients, whom he is representing in civil lawsuits against Watson. Buzbee says the agency assured him it is taking the allegations “very seriously.”

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin responded to League of Justice when he learned of Buzbee’s comments: “I have absolutely no reason to believe that Deshaun is being investigated by the FBI. I have absolutely no reason to believe that Mr. Buzbee’s spin is the truth or that it’s any more accurate than any of the other misstatements he has sponsored. I simply do not believe the FBI is investigating Deshaun.”

League of Justice spoke with the FBI’s national and local offices, which said: “Per Department Of Justice policy, the FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”

