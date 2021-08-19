https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/federal-appeals-court-hands-texas-another-win-orders-biden-resume-remain?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Another court has upheld the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, handing another win to Texas, after a lower court also ruled in Texas’ favor one week prior.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought in April by attorneys general for Texas and Louisiana.

The lawsuit was filed after President Biden announced Jan. 20 that he had ended the policy. However, the policy was officially ended June 1 by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas said in an official memo that the policy, which keeps migrants from Latin America in Mexico, “does not adequately or sustainably enhance border management in such a way as to justify the program’s extensive operational burdens and other shortfalls.”

