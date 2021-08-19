https://www.theepochtimes.com/ford-will-halt-production-at-us-truck-plant-for-week-over-chip-shortage_3955330.html

The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk, Belgium, on Dec. 17, 2014. (Francois Lenoir/Reuters)

WASHINGTON—Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it will temporarily shutter its Kansas City assembly plant that builds its best-selling F-150 pickup truck due to a semiconductor-related part shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The one-week shutdown will begin Aug. 23, the second-largest U.S. automaker said, adding it will also cut a shift on Saturday. The global auto industry has been hit hard by chip shortages that have caused significant production cuts.

By David Shepardson