A group of 44 Republican senators is demanding that the report by Special Counsel John DurhamJohn DurhamStill in the game: Will Durham’s report throw a slow curveball at key political players? Report: Durham exploring charges against low-level FBI officials and tipsters Garland stresses independence in first speech at DOJ MORE be made public once it is complete, days after news surfaced that it will likely be finished in the coming months.

Lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress poised to grill Biden officials on messy Afghanistan exit GOP senator calls for Biden’s defense, foreign policy team to resign There is a blueprint to win for Democrats in 2022 MORE (R-Ky.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnSunday shows preview: Taliban close in on Afghanistan; Kathy Hochul to become first female governor in NY Hillicon Valley: Senators want answers about Amazon’s biometric data collection | House members release companion bill targeting app stores | Google files to dismiss Ohio lawsuit House members release companion bill targeting app stores MORE (R-Tenn.), penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Merrick GarlandCNN’s Toobin hit with backlash for column arguing against prosecuting Trump Juan Williams: Trump’s coup attempt should bar him from 2024 race Still in the game: Will Durham’s report throw a slow curveball at key political players? MORE on Thursday requesting an update on the status of Durham’s review, dubbed the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation, and for the final report to be made public once it is complete.

“We ask that you provide an update on the status of Special Counsel Durham’s inquiry and that the investigation’s report be made available to the public upon completion,” the lawmakers wrote.

Durham, who previously served as the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut before becoming special counsel last year, has been reviewing the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s influence in the 2016 election since 2019, when he was tasked by the Trump administration to evaluate the bureau’s probe.

Durham resigned as U.S. attorney after Biden took office, which is routine for politically appointed federal prosecutors, but he was kept as special counsel so he could continue his probe.

The investigation made headlines last week when The Wall Street Journal reported that Durham is presenting grand jury evidence and preparing his report.

He reportedly wanted to have the review finished by the end of this summer, but the newspaper reported that the target date will likely be delayed, according to people familiar with the matter.

Durham is reportedly looking into criminal charges against lower-level FBI officials and tipsters who possibly fed false leads to the FBI during the 2016 investigation.

The information reportedly involved allegations of connections between the Trump Organization and the Russian Alfa Bank, which investigators did not find any evidence to bolster.

Durham has thus far presented one criminal case, charging former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith with altering an email that was used in internal discussions regarding whether or not to extend surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Clinesmith was sentenced to one year of probation in January.

The review, which has gone on for more than two years, is highly anticipated among several Republicans, who have frequently derided the FBI’s investigation into Russian collusion as a politically motivated “witch hunt” against former President Trump Donald TrumpFederal judge rules against Trump-era approval of Alaska drilling project Feds deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters Kushner associate pardoned by Trump charged with 2 felonies in New York MORE.

The senators echoed that sentiment, writing to Garland that Durham’s work is “important to many Americans who were disturbed that government agents subverted lawful process to conduct inappropriate surveillance for political purposes.”

“The truth pursued by this investigation is necessary to ensure transparency in our intelligence agencies and restore faith in our civil liberties. Thus, it is essential that the Special Counsel’s ongoing review should be allowed to continue unimpeded and without undue limitations,” they added.

The Hill reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

