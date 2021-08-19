https://www.theblaze.com/news/fox-news-demands-employees-disclose-vaccination-status

Fox News is demanding all employees disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a

memo from the company’s chief executive, Suzanne Scott.

The company, according to

Newsweek, does not require its employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus at the time of this reporting.

What are the details?

A Tuesday memo obtained by

Adweek reveals that the company has “asked all employees — whether on site as part of our essential workforce or working remotely — to upload their vaccination status” into an internal company database maintained by human resources.

A portion of the company-wide memo reads, “All employees must enter their status no later than today, August 17th, by close of business.”



The network, according to the outlet, is requiring the disclosure in order to adhere to “space planning and contact tracing purposes in conjunction with CDC/state city health and safety guidelines.”

According to

CNN Business, which also obtained a copy of the memo, Scott added that though masks continue to remain optional for vaccinated employees, the company is “requiring employees to wear a mask in small, confined spaces with limited opportunities for social distancing and where there are multiple employees, including [in] control rooms.”

“Last week,” the memo added, “we reinstated our on-site COVID testing program every Monday and Thursday for select essential employees due to their work environment within our New York offices. These employees have been contacted and will be required to test at least once weekly due to their role at FOX News Media regardless of vaccination status.”

The vaccination statuses, according to a report from the Wrap, were initially requested in June.

Fox News did not respond to CNN Business’s request for comment.

What else?

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in June

blasted a reporter for asking about his vaccination status and appeared to compare it to asking about a person’s private sex life.

“When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position?” he reportedly fired back. “We can trade intimate details.”

