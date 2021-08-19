https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/freakin-ghoul-joy-reid-comparing-parents-fighting-govt-forced-masking-of-their-kids-to-the-walking-dead-backfires/

Joy Reid really sucks the joy out of joy.

Seriously, if anyone was named something the opposite of what he or she really is, it’s Joy.

Just a thoughtless stream of awful that comes from this woman …

The U.S. is like @TheWalkingDead universe except about a third of the country refuses to believe the dead are actually walking or they angrily and even violently insist that they and their children be allowed to become walkers too. To own the libs. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 19, 2021

So not only does she compare parents who want to be in charge of their children’s health zombies (instead of the government), but she accuses these same parents of trying to make their own children into zombies.

Freakin’ ghoul.

Ever notice how every Joy Reid analogy involves a recent tv show/movie? If it’s not TWD it’s Harry Potter or the Handmaid’s Tale She’s never read a book in her life https://t.co/AzcdzVveJr — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 19, 2021

We did notice that. She doesn’t seem big on coming up with her own ideas, or on reality either.

Perhaps she should take a little time to read a book or two, and NOT Harry Potter or the Handmaid’s Tale.

Zombie Biden from the Amphetamines Dr. Frankenbiden gives Joe before reads the teleprompter. https://t.co/snPsBWzWVj — Dr. Allthewayjumper RN🇺🇸🪂🪨🐄 (@allthewayjumper) August 19, 2021

Seriously.

If there is a zombie walking around he’s in the White House lying about Afghanistan and forgetting he’s the president and not a senator now.

***

Related:

‘Still-new? Are you high?!’ DESPERATE to protect Biden, CNN tries pushing a whole new level of LAPDOG that does not FLY at all

‘You tool bags are part of the PROBLEM’: Jonah Goldberg and Tom Nichols blaming the LITTLE PEOPLE for their woes does NOT end well

Never go full #BlueAnon: Cheri Jacobus DRAGGED (then dragged MORE) for claiming Trump set a booby trap for Biden in Afghanistan

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

