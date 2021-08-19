https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/19/freakin-ghoul-joy-reid-comparing-parents-fighting-govt-forced-masking-of-their-kids-to-the-walking-dead-backfires/

Joy Reid really sucks the joy out of joy.

Seriously, if anyone was named something the opposite of what he or she really is, it’s Joy.

Just a thoughtless stream of awful that comes from this woman …

So not only does she compare parents who want to be in charge of their children’s health zombies (instead of the government), but she accuses these same parents of trying to make their own children into zombies.

Freakin’ ghoul.

We did notice that. She doesn’t seem big on coming up with her own ideas, or on reality either.

Perhaps she should take a little time to read a book or two, and NOT Harry Potter or the Handmaid’s Tale.

Seriously.

If there is a zombie walking around he’s in the White House lying about Afghanistan and forgetting he’s the president and not a senator now.

***

