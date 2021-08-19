https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/08/19/french-and-brits-are-rescuing-their-citizens-in-kabul-but-heres-what-americans-were-hearing-n429862
About The Author
Related Posts
BREAKING: Video Shows Fauci Lied to Congress About Funding Virus Weaponization at Wuhan
June 6, 2021
Watch: Karma Strikes a Washington City in Embarrassing Way After Little Girl’s Lemonade Stand Is Shut Down
August 2, 2021
Media, Dem Reaction to Sheldon Whitehouse Belonging to All-White Beach Club Makes It Worse
June 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy