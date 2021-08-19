

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Wednesday night for threatening US governors and pushing COVID restrictions even while Afghanistan devolves into further chaos. DeSantis is a veteran who served in Iraq.

“You got to wonder: Where are your priorities that you’re so obsessed with this issue and so obsessed with taking away parents’ rights? And you’re letting Afghanistan burn, our border burn and so many other things in our country fall to pieces,” DeSantis asked.

DESAVAGE GOES NUCLEAR ON BIDEN: “He is obsessed with having the government force kindergartners to wear masks all day in school… Where are your priorities that you’re so obsessed with this issue…and you’re letting Afghanistan burn, our border burn?” pic.twitter.com/uBVW9jPLPY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2021

DeSantis said that Biden is more focused on forcing masks in Florida schools and overruling parents than dealing with an unfolding crisis of the President’s own making in the Middle East.

DeSantis said Biden was “asleep at the switch” in terms of Afghanistan and though the Governor said he agrees on bringing troops home, he emphasizes that Biden’s withdrawal was poorly planned.

“When you’re leaving thousands of Americans to fend for themselves behind enemy lines, that matters. When you’re leaving billions of dollars in military equipment for our enemies to just take, that matters.”

DeSantis also said that that other US adversaries like China, Russia, and North Korea see weakness from the commander in chief.

“They see that this is not somebody who’s capable of leading with conviction and leading on the world stage. So, they are going to do everything they can, as long as he’s president, to take advantage of that and I think we’re in for a rocky three and a half years.”

During Biden’s speech Wednesday, which was intended to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated, the President failed to mention the atrocities unfolding in Afghanistan in the wake of his decision to pull US forces out of the country and instead attacked governors like DeSantis for refusing to impose mask mandates on children in schools. Biden also refused to take questions.

“While you have all this stuff going on with Afghanistan, obviously all of the stuff at the southern border,” DeSantis said, “one of the biggest border disasters in the history of our country, inflation, gas prices, and what does he do? He is obsessed with having the government force kindergarteners to wear masks all day in school.”