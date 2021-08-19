https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568683-greg-abbott-undergoes-antibody-covid-19-treatment-following-diagnosis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has undergone COVID-19 antibody treatment following his breakthrough positive diagnosis.

“Governor Abbott’s doctor prescribed Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral,” Abbott’s office said in a statement Thursday. “It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals.”

Abbott’s office also shared that the governor has expanded the COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across the state, as well.

TX is deploying more medical personnel & launching more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to combat the rise of cases in our state. Thank you to the front-line health care workers across our state who are working tirelessly to keep Texans healthy & safe. https://t.co/J6dQ93n4y5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 19, 2021

This comes as Abbott announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the virus, even though he’s been fully vaccinated. COVID-19 cases have surged across the nation due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Multiple schools districts in the state have defied Abbott’s executive order by implementing mask mandates for their schools.

