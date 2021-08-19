https://www.dailywire.com/news/hard-left-rep-ted-lieus-campaign-account-paid-over-15k-to-wifes-school-board-campaign-committee

California hard-left Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu’s campaign account has been used to contribute more than $15,000 to his wife’s school board campaign committee since the end of 2018.

As Jennifer Van Laar of RedState delineated in a series of screenshots, Lieu’s campaign donated $888 on November 26, 2018, $5,000 on January 4, 2019, $2,000 on January 15, 2019, $5,500 on July 3, 2019, and $2,000 on March 31, 2021.

“Three of the contributions are listed as going to Betty Lieu for School Board 2018 and two are listed as going to Betty Lieu for School Board 2019, but the accounts are one and the same. Ted’s treasurer should know this since he’s also Betty’s treasurer,” Van Laar reported.

Lieu’s campaign also sent out emails in 2020 looking for donations for his wife’s school board campaign. They stated:

My wife Betty is the love of my life. I rely on her for advice and support, and she is the rock that anchors our family. Betty also happens to have the hardest job in elective politics right now as an elected school board member, trying to open schools safely in the middle of a pandemic. And tomorrow is her birthday. Can you help me give Betty an awesome birthday present by donating to her school board campaign? Betty is the Vice President of the Torrance Unified School Board, which governs one of the largest school districts in America. She helps oversee a diverse district with over 2,000 teachers and school employees, 34 schools, and 23,500 students. Betty still has some campaign debt from her first race. If you can help her clear that it would be a big boost for her reelection campaign.

The House Ethics Manual notes:

FECA generally allows Members to donate campaign funds to any entity of the kinds described in § 170(c) of the Internal Revenue Code – including a charitable or educational organization, or a governmental entity – provided that there is no conversion to personal use through the donation. … FECA also allows the transfer of campaign funds ― without limitation to any national, State, or local committee of any political party. Thus if otherwise lawful, campaign funds may be transferred to another candidate, or invested for use in a future political campaign, provided, again, that there is no conversion of funds to personal use.

Lieu admitted in December 2018 that he wanted to censor free speech, but couldn’t because the First Amendment prevented him from doing so. He stated on CNN, “I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech. The First Amendment prevents me from doing so. And that’s simply a function of the First Amendment. But I think over the long run, it’s better that government does not regulate the content of speech.”

Lieu also has had trouble with American history. In October 2017, he claimed that the 25th Amendment was written by America’s founders, tweeting, “The Framers designed the 25th Amendment for that hypothetical situation of an unstable, impulsive, unraveling @POTUS. Just sayin’.”

Dear @VP: The Framers designed the 25th Amendment for that hypothetical situation of an unstable, impulsive, unraveling @POTUS. Just sayin’. https://t.co/Feni4gViHe — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 11, 2017

The 25th Amendment was proposed on July 6, 1965 and was ratified on February 10, 1967.

