https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/heres-video-of-a-baby-being-passed-over-razor-wire-to-waiting-us-troops-in-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Sky News reported that some Afghan mothers were throwing their babies over the razor wire at Kabul airport in the hopes that they’d be reduced by soldiers on the other side. We did see video of a baby being passed to the front of the line:

People are passing infants to the front of the crowd outside of the Kabul airport in the hopes that they’ll be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/iyJdfTnhgC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

Omar Haidari posted this video of a baby being handed over the razor wire to U.S. troops, who took the child. So the stories are true.

NEW – Toddler pulled over wall by U.S. soldiers as desperate crowds gather outside #Kabul airport.pic.twitter.com/NUDYAViOcb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 19, 2021

God bless our troops! — SheLooksJustLikeYouJohn (@AsilisArt) August 19, 2021

pray for that child and these desperate people https://t.co/eAb4homTOl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 19, 2021

Jesus! That’s an infant! 😳 — Tiffany M. (@meytiffb13) August 19, 2021

That is an INFANT. Thank God in heaven for our brave service members. — 𝙰𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚠 (@OraBroNobis) August 19, 2021

God help us. — Bryce Paul (@brycepaul) August 19, 2021

I can’t even imagine how desperate the parents must be… 💔 — ChaosImKopf 🐈‍⬛🇩🇪🪡 (@ChaosImKopf4) August 19, 2021

Better the child be an orphan in a strange land than in their own land, where they do not expect to live, nor their near relatives. The reality must be something like that. It tells more than their pressers admit. — Ellen Dibble (@EllenDibble) August 19, 2021

I don’t say this lightly but as a mother this is unimaginably painful. I cannot fathom feeling so desperate for the safety of my child. Utterly heartbreaking — Caroline Melear (@CarolineMelear) August 19, 2021

My heart is broken over this. I pray, pray, for these souls and for our military. 💔❤️‍🩹 — Edie (@ediebeeme82) August 19, 2021

I am crying 😢 literally — Lindamarie (@linda_marriee) August 19, 2021

Ths is so disturbing and heartbreaking — TrickyMind (@TrickyMind9) August 19, 2021

We expect too much from our soldiers. They are humans too. My son and daughter are serving in the Army and I know their hearts will be breaking doing these operations. — Sam (@SKS269101) August 19, 2021

Toxic masculinity strikes again! — Joseph Alan Williams (@joeshowwilliams) August 19, 2021

Yep.

And now we’re learning that Air Force C-17s are leaving the ground nearly half-empty — a far cry from the flights a few days ago where 640 people were packed inside just one flight.

Please tell me the parents made it over… this is fucking harrowing — Kris Robinson MInstR (@bald_eagle4713) August 19, 2021

This is heartbreaking on a whole new level. — Vicki (@metalonvicki) August 19, 2021

Hey now, Slate said not to compare it to Saigon!!! — Jamie (@JamieJigs) August 19, 2021

President Biden said there was no comparison and we wouldn’t see people being airlifted off of the roof of the embassy … there is no comparison; this is worse.

But remember guys this totally isn’t like the fall of Saigon. — 🌵🏜 Rook🦎🌶 (@Griot2325) August 19, 2021

Poor kiddo. I’ll adopt that kid — Zach Obermiller (@0BIEWON13) August 19, 2021

Gut-wrenching. I couldn’t imagine being a parent going through something this frightening. — Lacy (@lacyluu) August 19, 2021

I’ve never seen such desperation — Terry (@terry44994088) August 19, 2021

As a mother, my heart weeps for these parents. They must know they will never see their children again. ❤️ — vderks (@vderks) August 19, 2021

The men and women of the US Armed Forces are the greatest force for good in the entire world. — JGinWV (@JGinWV) August 19, 2021

We’ve been assured that things at the airport are getting better, not worse, and that everyone who wants out will be let out, safely under the guardianship of the Taliban.

REPORT: Afghan mothers are throwing their babies over the razor wire at Kabul airport and hoping they'll be rescued

