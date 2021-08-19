https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/08/18/hollywood-celebrities-scold-greg-abbott-after-he-tests-positive-for-covid-19-eat-st-for-eternity/

Hollywood celebrities wasted little time making fun of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after he tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, calling him a “selfish prick” and telling him to “eat shit.”

Stars including Bette Midler, George Takei, Rosanna Arquette, Ethan Embry, and comedian Paula Pell attacked the Texas governor on social media after his office said Tuesday the governor is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms.

The governor’s office also said Abbott is self-isolating and is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Leftists have regularly attacked Gov. Abbott for protecting Texans’ individual freedoms by opposing mask mandates. The governor has also opposed economic lockdowns, saying Texans should observe safe practices but shutdowns are “wrong.”

Bette Midler led the hate parade, calling the governor a “selfish prick.”

Star Trek actor George Takei called the governor a “total asshat.”

Comedian Paula Pell, who has worked for NBC’s Saturday Night Live, told the governor to “please eat shit for eternity.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette said Abbott has “blood on his hands.”

Her sister, Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette, lectured Greg Abbott by claiming he is putting kids lives at risk and that “God doesn’t like that.”

Alyssaa Milano called Abbott’s coronavirus policies “dangerous,” though she did wish him a “swift and complete recovery.”

Actor Ethan Embry posted a sarcastic tweet about Abbott, with photos showing the governor addressing a crowd of mostly unmasked people.

Hollywood writer, novelist, and left-wing activist Don Winslow called Abbott an “asshole.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

