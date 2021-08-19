https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/19/hot-scoop-officials-concerned-weapons-left-behind-in-afghanistan-could-end-up-in-china-or-russia/

All sorts of military hardware — Humvees, guns, even drones — was left behind when President Biden recalled U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The media even asked if the Pentagon had a plan in place to keep it from falling into the Taliban’s hands, to which Major General Hank Taylor replied, “I don’t have the answer to that question.”

That was Monday’s Pentagon briefing. Now, Axios is reporting that U.S. officials are concerned those weapons could end up in the hands of ISIS, China, or Russia:

AXIOS: U.S. officials concerned weapons left in Afghanistan could be seized by ISIS or handed over to China or Russia — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 20, 2021

They JUST realized this?!

Holy hell…we are so screwed. — Tami (@Tamiisright) August 20, 2021

They’re not the only ones concerned — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) August 20, 2021

Most Americans are. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@cryptochris369) August 20, 2021

We have some real sharp ones on the payroll, I tell ya. — Common Sense Variant (@TheThirdQuarter) August 20, 2021

I’ve got some bad news for those US officials concerning where ISIS got the weapons they already had…. or all those spanking new Toyotas they drove around…. or all the matching cammies they were wearing. — Carlos Danger (@AngryChair9881) August 20, 2021

The rest of us, living in the real world, have been screaming this for a week. — Jennifer (@JenniferNPL1) August 20, 2021

That ship has sailed….😳 — DeeLee (@BeachesPlease20) August 20, 2021

The important shit’s already in their hands, or Iran’s — Atlas Shrugged 🇺🇸 (@saintlysinner5) August 20, 2021

Hard to imagine this current regime is concerned with anything. — StoneWallStogie (@irrelevant_ucla) August 20, 2021

They’re only saying this now because Trump said it yesterday during interviews. They’d be lost without him. — Hannah (@Hannah5309) August 20, 2021

Destroy it now before it’s turned against the population. Don’t wait. — #RetakeBagram (@TheWuhanClan) August 20, 2021

Don’t fret … Axios is also reporting Thursday night that the Biden administration is considering airstrikes to blow that stuff up:

BREAKING: Biden administration considering launching airstrikes on equipment left behind by US troops in Afghanistan – @Axios — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2021

“Planned for all contingencies” — S. (@RuffledSnob) August 20, 2021

They decide this like 12 weeks later?? 🤦‍♂️ — Scott Assistant to the Regional Manager (@theDJScott) August 20, 2021

I’ll take “That cow already left the barn” for $1000. — HeatMiser (@HeatMis98573442) August 20, 2021

Little late for that. They literally already packed up all the weapons on their new Toyota pickup trucks. — iGGY (@windycityiggy) August 20, 2021

Possibly a tad late — azcat92 (@azcat92) August 20, 2021

If eye-rolls counted as cardio….this whole tweet would make me skinny. — King Neens 🥤 (@TheNinoDaniel) August 20, 2021

It’s already been moved. But good strategy. — (((TheRemoteZombieOperatestheJewishSpaceLaser))) (@Shwarmaonthesp1) August 20, 2021

Was this part of contingency plan? — EJG (@EJGSH) August 20, 2021

Considering? Amateurs are running the highest levels of our government. — Ed Harrell (@ed_harrell) August 20, 2021

Was Joe listening to my two year old when he suggested it yesterday over a sippy cup of milk? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 20, 2021

If I wasn’t clear, Joe had the sippy cup of milk — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 20, 2021

Since the Taliban’s spokesman is on Twitter, maybe he could jump in and let us know if they’ve moved any of that hardware yet.

