All sorts of military hardware — Humvees, guns, even drones — was left behind when President Biden recalled U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The media even asked if the Pentagon had a plan in place to keep it from falling into the Taliban’s hands, to which Major General Hank Taylor replied, “I don’t have the answer to that question.”

That was Monday’s Pentagon briefing. Now, Axios is reporting that U.S. officials are concerned those weapons could end up in the hands of ISIS, China, or Russia:

Don’t fret … Axios is also reporting Thursday night that the Biden administration is considering airstrikes to blow that stuff up:

Since the Taliban’s spokesman is on Twitter, maybe he could jump in and let us know if they’ve moved any of that hardware yet.

